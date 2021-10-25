KUSD Schedules Second, Special Electors Meeting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As expected, the Kenosha Unified School District has called for a second, Special Meeting of Electors.

It will be held on Monday November 8th at 7 PM at the Indian Trail High School Auditorium. The move comes after KUSD received a petition with more than three hundred signatures calling for the new meeting and after consultation with the district’s legal counsel.

At the original meeting in September, electors voted to cut the district’s tax levy and slashed school board member salaries.

It’s thought that the meeting would undo those actions. However, supporters will have to get enough people in attendance to sway the proceedings in that direction. Anyone who lives within Kenosha Unified’s boundaries is an eligible elector at the meeting.