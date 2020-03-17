KUSD Seeks Clarity on Length of School Closure

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–Governor Evers announcement has left local school officials trying to decide what’s next.

Evers announcement about schools being out indefinitely leaves the rest of the school year in limbo.

Kenosha Unified’s Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder told WLIP that right now KUSD is looking for some clarity.

KUSD schools were to be closed until April 6th with most district trips and events having been canceled for at least the next several weeks. You can keep up with the latest info from KUSD here.