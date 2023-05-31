KUSD Seeks Members For ESC Naming Committee

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified is looking for members of the community to serve on a naming committee for the Educational Support Center.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee or in proposing a name for the building should send a letter of interest by no later than June 6th to the superintendent’s office.

Members will be confirmed via email by June 9th and the first meeting will be June 20th.

The school hopes to review the committee’s recommendations by August 22nd.

From KUSD:

Individuals submitting names for consideration should keep in mind the following:

· Buildings must be named after a person or place.

· Individuals must be deceased for at least two years before they may be nominated.

· Individuals who are nominated must be limited to those who have historical significance, have performed exemplary service in the community or for humanity, have displayed outstanding leadership and/or are of exemplary moral character.

· Places that are nominated must be very well known and have a great deal of significance to the district and/or community.

· First consideration shall be given to local persons or places, but consideration may also be given to state, national and international persons.

Letters of interest should contain current contact information, including name, email and phone number, and must be mailed to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Patience Vitacco, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144, no later than June 6.

Alternatively, they may be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the Educational Support Center between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.