The KUSD World Language Curriculum Team invites parents/guardians and community members to review and provide feedback on potential instructional materials for high school French courses.

To participate, individuals should visit https://discover. carnegielearning.com/TEB- review between Friday, Jan. 27, and Friday, Feb. 3, to review materials. Feedback should be submitted via email to Shanebrook Smith, KUSD coordinator of language acquisition program, at [email protected].