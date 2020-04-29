KUSD Seeks Waivers From the State

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified’s High School seniors may soon benefit from waiver requests made to the state. KUSD’s board approved the waiver requests which cover everything from teacher-student instruction time to the Wisconsin Civics Exam to public service requirements. On that last matter KUSD Chief Information Officer Kris Keckler told the board that students could still fulfill the requirement.

The waivers could cover course credits that seniors have yet to complete so they can graduate. Keckler says that districts all over the state are facing the same problems due to the pandemic.

State officials have also waived federally mandated accountability assessments that come from the ACT and other exams. The board also approved a collective bargaining agreement that raises employee salaries across the board by 1-point-8 percent, starting July 1st.