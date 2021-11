KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The KUSD Special Electors meeting reinstated School Board members’ salaries to their previous number-6-thousand-five hundred dollars a year.

The final vote wasn’t close-390-264, but it didn’t come without controversy.

Many spoke on both sides of the issue.

The special meeting was called after a petition filed with the district to re-do the September meeting in which the salaries were cut.