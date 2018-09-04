KENOSHA, WI–It’s the first day of school for most students in Wisconsin, including for Kenosha Unified Schools. The majority of KUSD students return to class and that means the return of school crossings and school bus stops.

Make sure you’re aware of students headed to and from school on your commute and be mindful of speed limits in school zones.

In the buildings there are some changes as well.

Several Unified buildings underwent renovations and improvements. New safety features have been added to all KUSD buildings as well paid for with state grant money that was awarded at the end of the last school year.