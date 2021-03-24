KUSD to Consider CDC Social Distancing Recommendations; No Major Changes Expected

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified is looking into the recent changes when it comes to social distancing in schools, but it looks as though no major changes are coming before the end of the year.

KUSD has been utilizing a hybrid in person and virtual model since the beginning of the school year. Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio Jarivs says that since making initial decisions for virtual learning many parent surveys show an increased desire for students to return.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that students be socially distanced 3 feet apart while masked instead of the previous six feet of distance.

The school board also approved all district sports moving forward with no restrictions. Both fall and winter sports had been delayed at times due to pandemic concerns.