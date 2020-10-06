KUSD to Discuss Transgender Student Rights
The Kenosha Unified School Board is on to their next project now that the school year is finally up and running.
While the district continues to deal with Covid-19 and virtual learning the board will meet tonight to work on several issues…including rights for transgender students.
Current district policy requires staff to use a student’s birth name unless otherwise directed by a parent. Possible changes to that policy and others including harassment and discrimination are up for discussion.
The meeting will be held at the Indian Trail Gym at 5:30 this afternoon.