KUSD To Partner With Edgewood College On Teacher Prep Program

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) has partnered with Edgewood College to address the teacher shortage in Wisconsin by offering employees the chance to obtain teacher licensure and a master’s degree.

The Accelerated Teacher Education Partnership allows individuals to earn credentials in 12-24 months through on-the-job training while student-teaching under the mentorship of a KUSD teacher.

Dr. Michael Meissen of Edgewood College emphasized the program’s potential impact on providing highly qualified teachers.

KUSD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss highlighted that this initiative enables aspiring teachers to pursue their careers without choosing between work and education.

The program aims to ensure all KUSD students have access to qualified educators in a supportive learning environment.