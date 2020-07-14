KUSD To Update Reopening Plans This Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—We should know more this week about Kenosha Unified Plan’s for reopening in the fall.

KUSD has scheduled a special school board meeting for this Thursday beginning at 5:30 PM to be held at the Education Support Center on 52nd Street. On the agenda is the Draft two preliminary presentation for what’s being called the return twenty-twenty plan. It will cover issues such as school redesign, virtual learning, and professional learning.

Officials will also address staff safety and wellness as well as students’ social and emotional learning. It’s not clear when the final regulations will be finalized by the district. The meeting will be streamed and there will be limited in-person seating.

Anyone attending must wear a mask.