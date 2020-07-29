KUSD Votes To Keep Classes Virtual During Pandemic

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has voted to open the school year with virtual learning only.

The board voted 5-2 last night to reject a plan which would have offered either in-person or online learning. The vote came after months of planning on the Return 2020 plan which could still be implemented at a later date.

Kenosha School Board President Tom Duncan said that the case numbers of Covid-19 do not allow for students to return to the classroom.

Board Member Dan Wade said he believes families should be given a choice to send their students in person.

Teachers will work out of their classrooms and the availability-or-feasibility-of some electives remain in question. The board did not set a date for in person classes to return.

View the full meeting here: