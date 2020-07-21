KUSD Working on 2020/21 School Plans But Time Is Running Out

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified officials continue to work on details on how to safely return students and teachers to the classroom in the fall but they’re running short on time.

The district will have to finalize their plans at their next school board meeting scheduled for one week from Tuesday

KUSD Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis says that no matter what the initial plans are, the district has to be ready for anything.

Kenosha Education Association President Tanys Kitts-Lewinski says that the K.E.A. believes the school year should begin on-line only.

KUSD officials laid out the latest draft of their reopening plans last week, but most members of the board expressed at least some doubt about the school year beginning in person.