Labor Day Events Bring Traffic; Parking Restrictions

KENOSHA, WI—Labor Day Weekend events in Downtown Kenosha tomorrow means that there will be a special traffic pattern and temporary parking restrictions.

Traffic will be directed one way eastbound on 56th street beginning at 3rd Avenue. Traffic will flow counter-clockwise around Calabria Way to 6th Avenue. There will be no parking allowed on that route.

The Kenosha Classic Cruise In will happen throughout the heart of downtown with more than 15-hundred classic cars on display. Several downtown streets will be closed.

Additionally Cheese-A-Palooza takes place along the harbor between 2nd and 6th avenues at 54th St. Harbor Market will be on as well.

Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:30 AM to 6:35 PM.