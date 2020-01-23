Lady Reds and Red Men Lose to North Park

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—The Carthage Lady Reds lost 66-59 to North Park. Sammie Woodward led the Lady Reds with 23 points tonight, her fifth game of the season with 20 or more.

The Carthage Red Men dropped a close 72-68 road loss to North Park. Brad Perry led all scorers on the day collecting his fourth double-double in the past five games, Perry finished with 18 points and a career-best 14 rebounds.

The Red Men and Lady Reds host a double header against Wheaton on Saturday…4:45 with John Weiser here on WLIP.