Lady Reds Win 4 In a Row

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Carthage College women’s basketball team defended their home floor Wednesday night, picking up their fourth consecutive victory by taking down Carroll 74-57 in Tarble Arena.

Amanda Larson was first on the board, driving and sinking a layup before Carroll (5-8, 1-4 CCIW) responded with a three. Scores from both Sammie Woodward and Autumn Kalis on back-to-back possessions would put the Lady Reds (8-5, 3-1 CCIW) back out in front early 6-2. After the Pioneers took the lead 9-10 midway through the quarter, they would hold an advantage until the buzzer, up 19-16 after 10 minutes of play.

Carthage would reclaim the lead early in the second period after Kalis found Kelsey Coshundown low for a layup to make it 20-19. As the two teams traded scores and the lead, a three-pointer by Larson with four minutes left put the home team back out in front 29-27 before Woodward and Kalis combined for three-straight makes from deep. The hot shooting to close the half would give the Lady Reds a 40-29 lead at the midway break.

After Carroll opened up the second half with a three, Larson responded with a score down low, before Kalis drove and kicked a ball out to Woodward who made it 45-32 with another three pointer. A pair of buckets in the paint from Coshun kept the Lady Reds out in front 51-41, with the home team taking a 56-43 lead into the final quarter.

A pair of makes from deep by both Kalis and Destiny Antoine kept Carroll at bay, with Carthage going up 62-50. Five-straight points from Kalis and a great move down low by Coshun pushed the Lady Reds advantage even further, as eventually took the 74-57 victory.

Carthage continues their conference schedule this weekend as they travel to Wheaton for a 5 p.m. game on Saturday, January 11.

Head Coach Tim Bernero

“It seems like every time we turn around, a little bit of adversity comes our way. But we did execute what we wanted to do for the most part. We made a point to the kids to take away the lane on curls, and we’re starting to get good at those little detail aspects of the game. We tried to get Kelsey involved and she went seven for seven from the field, she can really score down low. Sammie and Autumn did what they do today and shot the ball well, and Nansy came off the bench and did a great job at the point today. Destiny did a great job as well, both scoring and on defense. Nobody feels sorry if you have people sick or hurt, you have to play, and I couldn’t be prouder of everyone today. We’re 3-1 in conference now and right in the middle of those top two or three in the league. It’s still a long way to go in the season but it’s always better to just have to look up at two people instead of six.”

Quick Facts

Autumn Kalis led the charge with 25 points tonight, and is now averaging 25.25 points per game in four conference matchups this season.

The senior guard moved up two spots on the career scoring list at Carthage, now with 1,052 points which ranks 22nd all time.

Kelsey Coshun scored a career-best 15 points tonight while shooting a perfect seven for seven from the floor, adding seven rebounds.

Amanda Larson also set a new career best for points in a game with 12 tonight, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

You can keep up with Carthage Athletics by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/carthageathletics, Twitter by following @CarthageSports, and on Instagram by following @CarthageAthletics.

Print Friendly Version