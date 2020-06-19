Lake County Added to Drug Seizure Program

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office have announced their inclusion in a Federal Drug Program.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program provides federal support to law enforcement agencies, in an effort to combat drug production and trafficking.

Sheriff John Idleburg and State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim say the federal funds will help the collaboration between the Lake County Special Investigations Group and the State’s Attorney who prosecutes the drug crimes.

Last year, the Special Investigations Group seized well over 1.3-million-dollars in illegal drugs.