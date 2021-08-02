Lake County Added to “Substantial” Covid-19 Transmission List

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-2-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County is the final suburban county to hit the so-called “substantial” transmission phase for Covid-19, especially the more contagious Delta Variant. Health officials say that means CDC recommendations to wear masks at all indoor places, regardless of vaccination status, is in place. The Illinois Department of Public Health did not release any new numbers over the weekend, but continue to say the best defense against major sickness is to get vaccinated.