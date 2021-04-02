Lake County Area Bucks Growing Covid Trend in Illinois

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-2-21)

(Chicago, IL) While Illinois saw a large increase in Coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9…continues to hold some of the best metrics statewide. Lake County saw 126 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease on Thursday, with no fatalities. The Region did see a one bed jump in Covid-linked hospital admissions, but remains just 6 beds above the recorded low set on March 18th. The Region’s 61% ICU capacity is second best in the state…and the 4.2% positivity rate is the lowest in what’s considered the Chicago metro area.