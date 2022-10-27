Lake County Armed Robbery Suspect Captured

(Elgin, IL) A man wanted for multiple incidents in Lake and Cook County, has been captured in Kane County. Police say they responded after someone observed the suspect in the Elgin area Wednesday evening. Authorities set up a perimeter, and were able to take Eric Gatlin into custody. Earlier Wednesday, the 43-year-old is alleged to have attempted an armed robbery at a business in Hoffman Estates (in Cook County), and committed an armed robbery at a Lake Zurich gas station. On Sunday night, Gatlin reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle near Grayslake, stole another vehicle in Round Lake Beach on Monday afternoon, then took that vehicle to rob the Gurnee Mills Portillo’s. It’s unclear at this point what charges Gatlin will face in other counties, but so far, warrants in Lake County included two counts of being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a stolen weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-27-22)