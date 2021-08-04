Lake County Arrests Nab Pair of Warrant Suspects

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-4-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Cotey Upchurch was taken into custody in Waukegan back on July 27th on a parole violation warrant. According to DOC records, Upchurch was convicted in Kenosha County on a retail theft charge in September of 2019, and sentenced to 30 months of probation. The alleged violation has not been detailed. The 27-year-old was being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, awaiting a hearing with the Wisconsin DOC.

and…

A woman arrested on a single charge warrant, is being held on several other accusations. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Paige Pickens was taken into custody in the Libertyville area on July 28th. The 34-year-old, who has no known permanent address was wanted on a theft warrant. A search of court and jail records shows that Pickens is also facing charges of possession and delivery of meth, possession of a stolen vehicle, and criminal damage to government property. Bond currently stands at 500-thousand-dollars.