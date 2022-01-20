Lake County Authorities Asking for Public Help in Catching November Carjacking Suspects

(Green Oaks, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public to help identify a pair of suspects behind a carjacking last year. The incident took place on November 27th at a senior center in the 14-thousand block of West Rockland Road. A man pulling up for his shift was approached by two men. One of those suspects produced a handgun and struck the 42-year-old victim with it…one suspect then proceeded to steal the car, while the other fled in a different vehicle. Sketches show the first man as being African American, with a lighter complexion, and approximately 160-170 pounds. The second man was described as being African American, with a darker complexion, and being larger. Both men are believed to be in their 20’s. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s office.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-20-22)