Lake County Authorities Investigate Two Shootings

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating after a double shooting on the city’s south side.

The incident took place on Monday night at a home in the 16-hundred block of Lyons Court. Both victims were males said to be in their 30’s and 40’s…and both were hospitalized.

Conditions of the two victims have not been released. No arrests, nor a possible motive for the shooting have not been announced.

In a separate incident, Police in Gurnee are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Officials say a juvenile male had arranged a meeting on Monday evening with some acquaintances in a parking lot near Dilleys and Stearns School Roads.

The meeting turned into an altercation in which shots were fired, striking the juvenile male in the leg. The victim was able to drive a short distance from the scene to call police…then was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this point, as the offenders were able to escape before officers arrived.

Anyone with more information on the incident, is being encouraged to call Gurnee Police or submit a tip through the Lake County Crimestoppers.