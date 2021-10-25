Lake County Authorities Investigating Weekend Park City Homicide

(Park City, IL) A weekend shooting left one person dead in Park City. On Sunday around noon, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Sharon Avenue, where they found a man outside of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound. The 27-year-old North Chicago man was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The victim has not been identified, and no arrests have been announced. Park City Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-25-21)