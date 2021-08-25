Lake County Authorities Look Into Waukegan Area Home Invasion

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-25-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Authorities are investigating after a home invasion in unincorporated Waukegan. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Monday evening around 5:15 in the 35-thousand block of North Green Bay Road. Four men, said to be wearing face masks and gloves forced their way into the home and demanded money from the two women inside…one at knifepoint. The men then fled from the area in a vehicle. A description of the vehicle, nor the suspects has been made available. Sheriff’s officials say they are looking for witnesses and potential video evidence in their ongoing investigation.