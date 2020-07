(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added fewer new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and it’s daily positive infection rate fell sharply.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the county added 67 new cases, which was down 12 from Tuesday. The county also added one new fatality for a total of 434.

The daily rate for the County fell from 5.2% down to 3.5%…and the overall infection rate fell to 9.15%.