Lake County Coronavirus Update: Tests, Cases, Deaths all Drop

Vander Tuuk 5-5-20

(Chicago, IL) After a record day of Coronavirus testing on Sunday, tests, cases and deaths all dropped across Illinois on Monday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,341 new cases of Covid-19, along with 46 new deaths.

The fatality number is the lowest since April 19th. Lake County saw a decrease in cases with 91, but an increase in deaths with 8. County totals now stand at 4,252 confirmed cases with 151 deaths. Statewide just under 64-thousand cases have been confirmed with 2,662 fatalities.

Just under 14-thousand people were tested in the last 24 hours, and negative tests now number over 269-thousand.