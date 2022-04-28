Lake County Courthouse to Return to In-Person Hearings in All Felony and Misdemeanor Cases

(Waukegan, IL) With the pandemic coming to an end across the country, the Lake County Courthouse is returning to something a little more normal. Chief Judge Mark Levitt has ordered the courthouse in Waukegan to return to pre-pandemic in-person operations. The order would end most regular virtual hearings, except in extenuating circumstances. The Chief Judge also said in-person access to the courts could help address the massive delays that were caused by the pandemic policies. The new policy goes into effect on May 9th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-28-22)