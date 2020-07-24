Lake County Covid-19 Thursday

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coronavirus rollercoaster continues. The county added 80 new positive cases on Thursday, a drop of 36 from the day before. Three new fatalities were announced, which was an increase, and brings the county death toll to 438.

Some 2,096 tests were processed in the area, which led to a daily positive infection rate of 3.8%, which was down from Wednesday’s 5.9%. The overall county positive infection rate is sitting at 9% after starting the month near 11.5%.

The region’s ICU concentration also fell, leaving it below 60% capacity.