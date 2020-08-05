Lake County Covid-19 Update 8/5

Coronavirus testing increased on Tuesday, and it led to another rise in Lake County cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 134 confirmed cases out of 2,293 tests. While that was an increase of 27 over Monday, it was the 5th straight day without an announced fatality, and the 9th day in the last 10 without a death. ICU rates in the Northeast and Northwest Suburban Region (both of which include parts of Lake County), sit at 51% of capacity. Illinois as a whole announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of the illness on Tuesday, and 19 deaths.