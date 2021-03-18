Lake County Covid Cases and Metrics Continue Drop, Vaccine Update

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-18-21)

(Waukegan, IL) For the 3rd straight day, and the 4th time in the last 5 days, Lake County hasn’t recorded a single Coronavirus fatality. The Illinois Department of Public Health did announce an additional 72 cases, a drop from the day before, even though test amounts were higher. In the region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions and test positivity both declined…ICU capacity currently stands at 62%

(Chicago, IL) Close to 4.3-million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. Over 102-thousand doses were doled out in the Wednesday update, an increase from the day before. Those considered fully vaccinated statewide now number around 1.6-million, or 12.6% of the state population. In Lake County, just under 74-thousand residents are considered fully vaccinated, or around 10.5%

You can sift through the numbers at the Illinois Department of Public Health Covid-19 Information Site: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19