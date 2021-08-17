Lake County Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Up Over Weekend, Zero Fatalities

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-17-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases, on average, were up a little bit in Lake County this past weekend. Numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed an average of 124 cases a day between Saturday and Monday…up from 118 the weekend prior. The numbers also showed no new fatalities over the weekend. As for hospitalizations, those continue to increase with the recent increase in cases. In the Region 9 area that consists of Lake and neighboring McHenry County…Covid-related hospital admissions jumped by 10 over the weekend.