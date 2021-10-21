Lake County Covid Deaths Up, Hospital, ICU, Case and Vaccine Numbers Improve

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 118 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with three new fatalities. The deaths bring October’s total to 18, just below the pace through 20 days last month. Hospital wise, the Lake and McHenry county region saw a drop in patients, with available ICU capacity at 23-percent. Statewide, new Coronavirus hospital admissions fell for the 6th straight day, and overall hospitalizations also fell.

Mwanwhile, Lake County maintains one of the highest Covid vaccination rates in the Chicagoland area. Illinois Health officials say the county currently has 412-thousand residents fully vaccinated, or just under 59% of the population. When taking into consideration just those 12 and up who are eligible for a shot…that number grows to 70%. Statewide, 7.18-million Illinois residents are currently considered fully vaccinated, about 56%…a number that grows to 63.5% when taking into consideration just those who are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-21-21)