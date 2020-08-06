Lake County Covid Update 8/6/2020

While Illinois saw another jump in Coronavirus cases, Lake County actually saw a small drop. The state announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of the illness including 30 fatalities. The cases came from a pool of just under 47-thousand tests. Lake County saw 92 new instances of Covid-19, with 3 deaths, the first reported fatalities in the last 6 days. Statewide hospitalizations and ICU use increased, though downstate areas are seeing the bigger increases. The state’s rolling 7-day positive infection rate remains 3.9%.