Lake County Covid Update-Friday 7/31/2020

(Waukegan, IL) The Coronavirus rollercoaster has taken another uphill in Lake County. Illinois Department of health officials announced 103 new cases of the disease in the county, along with 1,578 tests.

Both of those numbers were increases over Wednesday.

The county also announced one fatality, the first since last Saturday, bringing the county death toll to 440.

ICU use in the northeast region (which includes Lake County and the North Shore) dipped a bit to 57% of capacity, and Region 9 which includes Lake and McHenry County remains within Restore Illinois metrics.