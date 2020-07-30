Lake County Covid Update-Thursday 7/30

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a drop in Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 41 new cases of the disease, a drop of 44 from the day before. For the 4th straight day, the county didn’t record a single death. The daily positive infection rate dropped over 3% from Tuesday, while the overall rate fell to 8.69%.

Hospitalizations and ICU use in the area did increase, but remains well within the current regional guidelines.