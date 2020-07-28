Lake County Covid Update-Tuesday 7/28/2020

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County has seen another drop in Coronavirus cases, and no fatalities for the 2nd straight day.

Health officials announced 75 new cases of the disease on Monday, a drop of 7 from the day before.

The zero deaths were the 3rd time in the last four days that there were none reported. The daily positive infection rate continued it’s daily see-saw, moving up after a down day on Sunday…it currently stands at 4.9%, while the overall Lake County rate fell to 8.75%.

Coronavirus cases in Illinois dropped amid a major reduction in testing.

The state announced 1,231 new positive cases, but testing was down by nearly 10,300…leading to a higher daily positive infection rate. Health officials also announced 18 new fatalities, up from Sunday’s post peak low of 1.

Hospitalizations were up slightly, and though ICU use was up for the 4th straight day, only one area of the state is above 60% in terms of capacity (Southwest suburban region at 65%). The rolling 7-day positive infection rate bumped up to 3.8%, but the overall state rate fell again, this time to 6.79%.