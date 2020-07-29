Lake County Covid Update-Wednesday 7/29/2020

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus numbers in Lake County increased slightly on Tuesday, but outside of a higher daily positivity rate…most metrics remain good. Health officials announced 85 new cases of the disease, up 10 from Monday. For the 3rd straight day, no new fatalities were announced.

Testing was down, leading to a 2nd straight daily increase in the positive infection rate, though the county’s overall rate ticked down to 8.73%. ICU use in the northeast region, which includes Lake County, has fallen below 50%, one of only 2 Chicagoland regions (the Northwest suburban region) to have ICU numbers below that threshold.