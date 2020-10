Illinois health officials have announced another 1,453 new positive Coronavirus tests and 17 deaths. Of those, 52 new positives were reported in Lake County with no new fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations fell, while ICU use was up. ICU capacity within Region 9 (which includes Lake and McHenry County) currently stands at 52%, while the region’s positivity rate has increased to 5.7%. Statewide, positivity has fallen to 3.3%.