Lake County Crash Leaves Three With Serious Injuries, Including Young Child

(Long Grove, IL) A serious crash in Long Grove left several people injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Friday afternoon at Route 53 and Schaeffer Road. A preliminary investigation showed that a Chevy being driven by a 24-year-old Waukegan woman crossed the center line of Route 53 and collided head on with a Honda being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Hanover Park. The driver of the Chevy was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in that vehicle, including a young child, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-21-22)