Lake County Deputies Rescue Man from Suicide Attempt in Gurnee Garage

Gurnee, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Employees successfully rescued a man attempting self-harm in unincorporated Gurnee on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers relayed urgent information about the man threatening to hang himself, leading deputies to force entry into a locked garage where they found and saved him.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was stable with a pulse.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg praised the staff’s life-saving efforts and reminded the public of available crisis support services.