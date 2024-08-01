Lake County Deputies Rescue Man from Suicide Attempt in Gurnee Garage
August 1, 2024 1:56PM CDT
Gurnee, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Employees successfully rescued a man attempting self-harm in unincorporated Gurnee on Wednesday.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers relayed urgent information about the man threatening to hang himself, leading deputies to force entry into a locked garage where they found and saved him.
Paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was stable with a pulse.
Sheriff John D. Idleburg praised the staff’s life-saving efforts and reminded the public of available crisis support services.