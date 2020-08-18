Lake County Deputy Released From Hospital After Weekend Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after being injured in a weekend crash.

The female deputy was responding to a call with lights and sirens in operation on Saturday night, when her squad car collided with another vehicle at Wadsworth and Green Bay Roads.

Both the deputy and the female driver of the other vehicle were said to suffer serious but non-life-threatening injuries. That other driver was still hospitalized as of Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.