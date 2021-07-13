Lake County Eclipses 50% Fully Vaccinated Rate, Over 72,500 Kenosha County Residents Fully Vaxxed

Tim Vander Tuuk/Pete Serzant, WLIP News (7-13-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Over one half of all Lake County residents are considered fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Illinois Health officials say just under 353,500 people have received a full dose of the three available vaccines, though over 712-thousand doses have been administered overall. Statewide, 55% of those 12-plus, who are eligible for a shot, have been fully vaccinated, while just over 70% have received at least one dose. Also, despite recent warnings against the Delta variant, Lake County saw just 38 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 2 days, no deaths in three days, and regionally (with McHenry County), sits just one Covid-linked hospital admission above the record low. In Kenosha County more than 77-thousand residents have received at least one dose of vaccine; more than 72-thousand five hundred residents are fully vaccinated.