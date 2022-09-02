Lake County Gas Prices Fall, Kenosha County Sees An Increase at the Pump

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to drop, though the rate of those drops have seemingly slowed. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.15, down 6-cents from last week, but still 33-cents higher than the national average. Illinois maintains the 9th highest average price in the Country…and the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw a 9-cent drop over last week’s prices to $4.13. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas dropped just 1-cent to $3.63 a gallon…19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw an 8-cent jump over last week’s prices and currently stands at $3.82.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-2-22)