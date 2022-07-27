Lake County Grand Jury Adds 110 New Charges For Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Grand Jury has agreed to over 100 new charges against the suspect in July 4th’s mass shooting in Highland Park. Robert Crimo III already faced 7 counts of first-degree murder from the incident…but the Grand Jury added 14 more of those counts, for a total of 21. In addition to first-degree murder, the 21-year-old faces 48 counts of attempted murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. The total indictment stands at 117-counts. Crimo is currently being held without bond in the Lake County Jail. He is due back in a Lake County Courtroom for his arraignment next Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-27-22)