Lake County Homicide Suspect ID’ed, Investigation Ongoing

(Waukegan, IL) A man shot and killed in Waukegan has been identified. Stefan Filipovic was one of two gunshot victims Sunday afternoon outside of a restaurant in the 15-hundred block of Washington Street. According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the 24-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim, also said to be a male in his 20’s, survived his wounds, and is recovering at the hospital. A 19-year-old Waukegan teen was taken into custody for questioning after leading police on a high speed chase Sunday evening. So far, though, no charges have been announced, and police say the incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-1-22)