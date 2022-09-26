Lake County Jail Inmate Death Under Investigation

(Waukegan, IL) Officials are looking into the death of a Lake County Jail inmate. On Friday night, a corrections officer noticed a 51-year-old male on his bed, and the inmate appeared unresponsive. The officer knocked on the cell door, but the man did not respond…so the officer entered the cell, and called for medical help. An AED was used and CPR was performed, but the inmate was pronounced dead. Officials say the Barrington man was arrested earlier in the day for violating an order of protection, and appeared just fine during rounds a half hour before his death. Though foul play and suicide look unlikely, an autopsy will be performed, and an investigation is underway by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-26-22)