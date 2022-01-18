Lake County K9’s Help Track Pair of Armed Robbery Suspects in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) Two arrests have been announced after an armed robbery in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to a business on Sunday in the 37-thousand block of North Green Bay Road. The business owner said a man came in, and took cash from the register at gunpoint before fleeing on foot. Canine Duke tracked to a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank…and 29-year-old Darrell Brown of Waukegan was arrested as a possible getaway driver in a vehicle that was reported stolen. 30-year-old Terrell Davis of Waukegan was tracked by Canine Danno, and eventually taken into custody. He faces a multitude of charges including armed robbery and being a fugitive from justice due to outstanding warrants in Minnesota. Both Brown and Davis are due for bond hearings today (Tuesday).

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-18-22)