Lake County Man Accused of Kidnapping Three Ohio Juveniles

(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park man is facing charges, after reportedly kidnapping three girls from another state. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Michael Negron is accused of communicating with a 12-year-old Ohio girl through the game Fortnite, as well as other social media…then drove to the state where he stayed at a hotel and continued to engage her in conversation. Eventually that girl, and two other juveniles (one male one female) got into Negron’s vehicle, and he headed back to Lake County where he was eventually caught. The 19-year-old faces one kidnapping charge, and three counts of child endangerment. He’s currently being held on a 200-thousand-dollar bond with a February 15th court date.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-23-23)