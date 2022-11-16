Lake County Man Arrested For Alleged Attack on Wheelchair Bound Woman

(Ingleside, IL) A man is facing several charges after an incident in Ingleside. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in their weekly arrest report, announced that Christian Yarbrough was taken into custody on November 9th. Officials say two days earlier, the 26-year-old had a heated argument with a 49-year-old woman inside their shared residence, and that it had turned physical. The victim, who requires a wheelchair, was hospitalized for a bone fracture and numerous lacerations that required stitches and staples. Yarbrough now faces one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and three counts of aggravated battery. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, with a court date set for December 7th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-16-22)